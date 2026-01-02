REPORT: Several Ole Miss coaches set to join Kiffin at LSU could depart Rebels mid-CFP run

BATON ROUGE — The immediate future of several Ole Miss coaches who will join Lane Kiffin at LSU is in flux after the Ole Miss Rebels advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinal, ESPN reports.

After Ole Miss' 39-34 win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, sources told ESPN on Thursday that it remained unclear how many Ole Miss assistants set to join Kiffin as members of the Tigers' staff will be allowed to stay with the Rebels as the CFP continues with Jan. 8's Fiesta Bowl against Miami.

Offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., tight ends coach/co-offensive coordinator Joe Cox, wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator George McDonald and running backs coach Kevin Smith have all signed contracts with LSU to fill out Kiffin's staff when the 2026 season starts.

The transfer portal opened Friday, which ESPN reports is the reason the Rebels aren't certain they will have all of those assistants with them.

Weis was expected to coach through the CFP, WBRZ previously reported. But ESPN's sources now say that a plan was in place for the other LSU assistants to return to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to help the Tigers prepare to host prospects in the transfer portal this weekend.