Homes, apartments flood overnight Monday

Source: WBRZ TV
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Numerous people reported having water in their homes and apartments as heavy rain moved through Baton Rouge Monday evening.

Water was reported in a house on Perkins near Pecue.  A homeowner reported as much as two inches of water in their home.

Water was also reported in apartments along Coursey Blvd. late Monday.

