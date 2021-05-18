69°
Homes, apartments flood overnight Monday
BATON ROUGE - Numerous people reported having water in their homes and apartments as heavy rain moved through Baton Rouge Monday evening.
Water was reported in a house on Perkins near Pecue. A homeowner reported as much as two inches of water in their home.
Flooding in our house- an inch to 2- Perkins and Pecue pic.twitter.com/8eU0B6mnww— Marlene Brandon (@marlbrandaz) May 18, 2021
Water was also reported in apartments along Coursey Blvd. late Monday.
