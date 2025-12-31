Reports: Harlem Berry to return to LSU in 2026

BATON ROUGE - The LSU football team will welcome back a promising young player for the 2026 season.

Running back Harlem Berry will return to the Tigers in 2026, according to multiple reports. ESPN 104.5 was the first to report the news.

Berry, a freshman from New Orleans, had 104 carries for 491 yards and two touchdowns this fall. He was second on the team in rushing.

Kevin Smith will replace Frank Wilson as the LSU running backs coach next season.

On the defensive side of the ball, LSU sophomore safety Dashawn Spears plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens on January 2.

Spears had 28 tackles, a sack, and two interceptions this past season for the Tigers.