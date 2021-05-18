Weather-related school closures

Due to severe weather on Monday, a number of schools in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas will be closed Tuesday, May 18. Much of the area experienced severe flooding and standing water may be an issue before school would have started Tuesday.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH

Closed Tuesday

IBERVILLE PARISH

Closed Tuesday.

Private or other schools

Dunham School - Closed Tuesday

Martin Luther King Jr. Christian Academy - Closed Tuesday