68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Weather-related school closures

3 hours 41 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, May 17 2021 May 17, 2021 May 17, 2021 11:43 PM May 17, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Due to severe weather on Monday, a number of schools in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas will be closed Tuesday, May 18.  Much of the area experienced severe flooding and standing water may be an issue before school would have started Tuesday. 

Click HERE for the latest from the WBRZ Weather team.

Click HERE to stream WBRZ newscasts live.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH

Closed Tuesday

IBERVILLE PARISH

Closed Tuesday.

Trending News

Private or other schools 

Dunham School - Closed Tuesday

Martin Luther King Jr. Christian Academy - Closed Tuesday

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days