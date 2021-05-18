68°
Weather-related school closures
Due to severe weather on Monday, a number of schools in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas will be closed Tuesday, May 18. Much of the area experienced severe flooding and standing water may be an issue before school would have started Tuesday.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
Closed Tuesday
IBERVILLE PARISH
Closed Tuesday.
Private or other schools
Dunham School - Closed Tuesday
Martin Luther King Jr. Christian Academy - Closed Tuesday
