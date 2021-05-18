69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
I-10 flooded, closed overnight near Siegen

52 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, May 18 2021 May 18, 2021 May 18, 2021 12:43 AM May 18, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - I-10 closed overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning amid widespread flooding from heavy rain over southern East Baton Rouge and northern Ascension Parish.

I-10 W was closed at Highland Road.

I-10 E closed at Siegen Lane.

Water was covering the highway.  

WBRZ broadcast images from DOTD traffic cameras throughout the night of vehicles flooded, some nearly covered completely by water.

