I-10 flooded, closed overnight near Siegen
BATON ROUGE - I-10 closed overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning amid widespread flooding from heavy rain over southern East Baton Rouge and northern Ascension Parish.
I-10 W was closed at Highland Road.
I-10 E closed at Siegen Lane.
Water was covering the highway.
WBRZ broadcast images from DOTD traffic cameras throughout the night of vehicles flooded, some nearly covered completely by water.
