Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Geismar neighborhood shows flooding, brewing storm clouds

Monday, May 17 2021
By: WBRZ Staff

GEISMAR - With heavy Monday night rainstorms, many areas are experiencing flooding.

In one neighborhood, a trash can floated down the flooded street.

Another video taken by a resident shows clouds rotating, an ominous storm warning that led to Monday night tornado warnings issued for East Baton Rouge and Ascension Parish.

