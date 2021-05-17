71°
Geismar neighborhood shows flooding, brewing storm clouds
GEISMAR - With heavy Monday night rainstorms, many areas are experiencing flooding.
In one neighborhood, a trash can floated down the flooded street.
May 18, 2021
Another video taken by a resident shows clouds rotating, an ominous storm warning that led to Monday night tornado warnings issued for East Baton Rouge and Ascension Parish.
Broad rotation in a possible wall cloud a bit ago in Geismar. @NWSNewOrleans @JesseGunkel @SteveWAFB pic.twitter.com/LGfAHyR3U4— Stephanie Fox (@StephYorkLA) May 18, 2021
