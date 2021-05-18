67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Fire departments, EBR government rush to set up overnight shelters after evacuating flooded families

Tuesday, May 18 2021
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Numerous people asked to evacuate their homes were taken to fire stations that were set up late Monday or very early Tuesday morning.

City and local fire agencies responded quickly to calls of flooded homes and apartments, initiated rescues and housed them for the rest of the night.

Some 12 inches of rain fell in parts of Baton Rouge.

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said Baton Rouge Fire Departments were staged as shelters to take people who were asked to leave their homes.  Mayor Broome appeared live on WBRZ around 1:30 Tuesday morning.

The St. George Fire Department also set up an impromptu shelter at its facilities when the first floor of the Siegen Calais apartment complex was evacuated by boat around midnight.  WBRZ broadcast video of numerous families being taken out by boat and put onto buses.  They were taken to a fire station, authorities said.

City and parish officials said they set up overnight shelters on their own.

EBR Mayor-President Broome issued a city-parish disaster declaration around 2 a.m. Tuesday.  The order opens the parish up for state or federal assistance in responding to the flood event.  

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office responded with boats and staged rescue operations in various parts of flooded areas of Baton Rouge.

By early Tuesday morning, authorities were bringing people evacuated from flooded homes and apartments in southern East Baton Rouge Parish to the Baton Rouge airport.  Earlier, authorities were using fire stations to house evacuees. 

