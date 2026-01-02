73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Texas mascot Bevo stops at Zippy's in Baton Rouge on 1,000-mile trek home following Citrus Bowl win

2 hours 14 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, January 02 2026 Jan 2, 2026 January 02, 2026 12:41 PM January 02, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy and Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE — Bevo, the University of Texas' longhorn mascot, stopped at Zippy's in Baton Rouge on Friday during his more than 1,000-mile trek back to Austin following a 41-27 win over Michigan in the Cheese-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

Bevo's handlers said that they stopped in Baton Rouge on their way home from the bowl, parking at Zippy's along Perkins Road. 

Similar to LSU's Mike the Tiger, UT's Bevo is a title held by several animals living on the university's campus. In Bevo's case, the one that stopped at Zippy's is the 15th Texas Longhorn to represent the school and its athletic teams.

Bevo first became a fixture at UT games in 1916.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days