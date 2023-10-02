Water, power goes out in Hundred Oaks neighborhood after pipe ruptures Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE- Early Sunday morning a pipe burst down Hundred Oaks Avenue, causing power and water outages in the neighborhood.

Residents said they had to rely on neighbors who were unaffected.

“No plumbing inside, no running water. I have to rely on the neighbors that do have it," Lucia Moscatello said. "Can't do much of anything but wait."

Power in the neighborhood went out around 6:15 a.m. and was not restored until noon. The water was out from 9:15 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Entergy said the outage happened due to damage to their equipment. Baton Rouge Water Company says the ongoing drought Louisiana has suffered from is the cause of the pipe bursting.