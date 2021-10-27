Water line repaired at Baton Rouge school, students return to class

UPDATE: The line has been repaired, according to a spokesperson.

The exact time the problem was fixed was not provided.

*****

BATON ROUGE - Glen Oaks High School has sent students home following a water line issue.

A water line burst at the school sometime Tuesday due to construction in the area, but the issue wasn't discovered until Wednesday morning. Students were released before 9:30 a.m.

According to a spokesperson, the students were sent home as a precaution.