Watching the winds with the weeklong warm up

Sunny and warm day two!

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: We started out much warmer and we will continue warming this afternoon. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 70s today. Skies will be sunny and clear, it may be a bit breezy. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Up Next: Wednesday will bring temperatures in the upper 70s, and breezy conditions in the afternoon. By Thursday afternoon temperatures will hit the low 80s and we will wake up in the 60s on Friday morning. A few scattered showers will be possible on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will still be near 80 degrees. Showers and storms look more likely on Sunday and Monday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

