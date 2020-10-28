Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Video from across gulf coast as Zeta makes landfall in La.
BATON ROUGE - Zeta is making landfall as a category-two hurricane in southeast Louisiana Wednesday afternoon.
Check below for photos and videos from across the gulf coast. Click here to read the latest on the storm.
Check out these waves from Hurricane #Zeta on an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico. This specific rig is south of Louisiana, and was near the eyewall of Zeta. They recorded wind gusts exceeding 150 mph, and waves over 50 feet!— Jennifer Lambers ? (@jnlamberswx) October 28, 2020
??: Brian Stout pic.twitter.com/yF8D4gKaJo
Heavy wind on Poydras Street now. We saw buckets and a newspaper dispenser getting tossed around pic.twitter.com/w2eOKRzsQT— Derek Waldrip (@DerekWWLTV) October 28, 2020
Northern eye wall of #Zeta now emerging in Golden Meadow, LA. pic.twitter.com/pNIphfHe0r— Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (@LafourcheSO) October 28, 2020
Howling - Video at a Fourchon fishing camp as #HurricaneZeta comes ashore. Video courtesy: Jeremy DiBenedetto pic.twitter.com/NyFtZX1iFl— WWL-TV (@WWLTV) October 28, 2020
POWER POLE IN THE 400 BLOCK OF WILLIAMS BLVD. pic.twitter.com/CgwwCqkVxG— City of Kenner (@CityofKenner) October 28, 2020
A batting cage at Oakdale Playground is blocking Wall Blvd. As a reminder, all should be off the road during this storm. pic.twitter.com/Zx2lSSNa1w— Jefferson Parish (@JeffParishGov) October 28, 2020
Trailer pieces just blew across hwy 23 in Plaquemines Parish. pic.twitter.com/44D7n4RScq— Adam Ney (@sayneykid) October 28, 2020
