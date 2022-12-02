WATCH: UVA shooting survivor Mike Hollins earns degree, honored by football team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Mike Hollins, the former Baton Rouge high school football star who was wounded in a deadly attack at the University of Virginia last month, was among several student-athletes honored at the college this week for earning their degrees.

A new video shared by the UVA football team paid tribute to Hollins and six other players who will formally graduate in December.

The ceremony came just weeks after Hollins lost three teammates in a shooting aboard a bus on the university's campus. Hollins, who was reportedly shot when he went back to help other students caught in the gunfire, was released from the hospital days after the attack.