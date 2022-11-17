Mike Hollins ran toward gunfire to rescue classmates during UVA shooting, his mom says

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Mike Hollins, a University of Virginia football player and Baton Rouge native, was shot after running back toward gunfire to help his classmates.

Hollins' mother, Brenda Hollins, told ESPN her son ran off the bus when the gunfire erupted, but he soon headed back to try and rescue fellow students.

"He was the first off the bus and told two of his classmates to run, and he went back. And he said, 'Mom, I went back. I needed to do something,'" she said.

He was shot after he came face to face with the gunman.

"He said he took the first step and met the shooter, and he said all he remembers is he tried to turn, but he saw him lift the gun. And he felt his back get hot, and he ran," Brenda Hollins said.

Mike Hollins, who survived the UVA shooting, ran off the bus when gunfire began but returned to help and was eventually shot in the back, according to his mother.



Since the shooting Sunday, Mike's condition has drastically improved. Family said he started walking again on Thursday for the first time since the attack.