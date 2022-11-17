Latest Weather Blog
Mike Hollins ran toward gunfire to rescue classmates during UVA shooting, his mom says
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Mike Hollins, a University of Virginia football player and Baton Rouge native, was shot after running back toward gunfire to help his classmates.
Hollins' mother, Brenda Hollins, told ESPN her son ran off the bus when the gunfire erupted, but he soon headed back to try and rescue fellow students.
"He was the first off the bus and told two of his classmates to run, and he went back. And he said, 'Mom, I went back. I needed to do something,'" she said.
He was shot after he came face to face with the gunman.
"He said he took the first step and met the shooter, and he said all he remembers is he tried to turn, but he saw him lift the gun. And he felt his back get hot, and he ran," Brenda Hollins said.
Mike Hollins, who survived the UVA shooting, ran off the bus when gunfire began but returned to help and was eventually shot in the back, according to his mother.— ESPN (@espn) November 17, 2022
Content Warning - This story contains details of Sunday's shooting: https://t.co/x1BflP7ufJ pic.twitter.com/c00RrxKxr8
Trending News
Since the shooting Sunday, Mike's condition has drastically improved. Family said he started walking again on Thursday for the first time since the attack.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Shots fired on LSU campus early Thursday morning
-
Person hurt after reported road rage shooting in Baton Rouge neighborhood
-
WBR sheriff refuses interviews while his employee remains under criminal investigation for...
-
Mike Hollins walks again days after surviving UVA shooting
-
Denham Springs teacher arrested on campus; accused of giving child vape, sending...
Sports Video
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams
-
Fans Choice Player of the Week 11: Southern Lab Marlon Brown
-
LSU QB Jayden Daniels signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan, talks turnaround...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Pittsburgh Steelers
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: West Feliciana QB Joel Rogers