WATCH: University of Alabama implodes decades-old dormitory

41 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, July 04 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TUSCALOOSA - A dormitory that's housed more than 50,000 people at the University of Alabama since 1968 was imploded on the Fourth of July.

The detonation went off without a hitch early Monday morning, destroying Julia Tutwiler Hall. 

The school said about 2,000 holes were drilled into the 13-story building and filled with roughly 675 pounds of dynamite. It took about 20 seconds after initial explosion for the entire structure to come down.

