WATCH: Suspects caught on video after shooting at car in Terrebonne Parish

TERREBONNE PARISH - Detectives are investigating a reported shooting on Main Street in Terrebonne Parish after two suspects were clearly caught on camera fleeing the scene.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened Monday afternoon around 5 p.m.. Two alleged suspects reportedly shot at a passing vehicle, causing it to careen into a ditch. A nearby security camera caught the two running away from the car as it rolled to a stop.

While the vehicle had clearly been struck by gunfire, detectives say none of the occupants were injured.

Deputies have not yet made any arrests.