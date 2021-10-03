WATCH: Suspect wearing vibrant colors wanted for pharmacy heist

PRAIRIEVILLE – Authorities have identified a vibrantly-clad burglar who deputies said smashed his way into an Ascension Parish pharmacy early Sunday.

Detectives are looking for Aaron Beyl, 36, for the smash and grab heist at Galvez Pharmacy. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released video it said was of Beyl smashing his way into the pharmacy Sunday around 4 a.m. Beyl stole an undisclosed number of drugs, authorities reported in a news release.

Beyl was identified as a suspect after the vehicle he was recorded on suveillance video leaving in was found in Baton Rouge. Beyl was not with the vehicle, but deputies found several wigs, a hammer and mask. The items found matched the disguise the suspect was wearing when he smashed his way into the business.

Beyl, deputies said, wore a blonde wig, green hooded sweatshirt, pink gloves, blue jeans and black shoes.

Beyl has a lengthy criminal history that includes simple burglary of a pharmacy in 2006 and 2012 and obtaining prescription by fraud in 2010.

Anyone with whereabouts of Aaron Beyl is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-INFO (4636) .

