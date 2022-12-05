77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: St. Tammany sheriff's deputy chases cow across busy highway

2 hours 29 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, December 05 2022 Dec 5, 2022 December 05, 2022 1:53 PM December 05, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

COVINGTON - A sheriff's deputy tried to corral two loose calves after they managed to escape a property in St. Tammany Parish over the weekend.

The sheriff's office shared video of the deputy's foot pursuit on Highway 190 in Covington, which unfolded sometime Saturday. The department said two small cows, both of them four months old, escaped a home on Harrison Avenue and made it onto the roadway. 

Deputy Daniel Owens was able to catch one of the bovine, but the other got away in the area of Falconer Drive, according to the sheriff's office.

Trending News

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said it's the second time in just a few months that Deputy Owen has had to chase down an escaped cow. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days