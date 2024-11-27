55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Spider monkeys rip open Christmas presents at Nashville Zoo

6 years 11 months 4 days ago Saturday, December 23 2017 Dec 23, 2017 December 23, 2017 3:43 PM December 23, 2017 in News
Source: ABC News
By: Jordan Whittington

NASHVILLE, TN- Christmas came a few days early for spider monkeys at the Nashville Zoo.

The zoo posted the adorable video to their Facebook page just two days before Christmas. 

Footage shows the excited monkeys tearing into their Christmas presents and enjoying what appears to be delicious treats inside.

Trending News

Check out the video to witness the cuteness.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days