96°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Southern University marching band performs halftime show at Dallas Mavericks game
DALLAS - The Human Jukebox stepped out of Baton Rouge Friday night to perform at halftime for the Dallas Mavericks and the Milwaukee Bucks.
According to the band's Facebook page, the performance was in celebration of the 20th Annual African American Heritage Night. You can watch the band's full performance at the American Airlines Center below.
Trending News
Last year, the band was also featured at halftime for the Saints-Falcons Thanksgiving Day match-up at the Superdome.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tulane basketball player Gregg Glenn III, a former Michigan transfer, dies unexpectedly
-
Coroner identifies man killed in June hit-and-run along Anselmo Lane; BRPD still...
-
Baton Rouge Police looking for woman missing since February
-
Liberty Lagoon tickets now only available at gate; third ticket-policy change this...
-
Woman arrested for six counts of attempted murder after firing shots at...