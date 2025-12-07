65°
Southern women's basketball beats another power conference opponent

45 minutes 18 seconds ago Sunday, December 07 2025
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

HOUSTON - The Southern women's basketball team is having quite the week.

After the Jaguars won at Arizona on Wednesday night, Southern went to Houston on Sunday and beat the Cougars. Carlos Funchess' team never trailed in Sunday's matchup with Houston, and earned a 70-62 victory.

11 Jaguars scored, with only two players scoring in double figures. Olivia Delancy and Zaria Hurston led Southern with 11 points.

Southern, now 3-5 on the season, returns home this upcoming week to host Southern-New Orleans on Friday.

