Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Shough leads Saints to road win over Buccaneers

1 hour 55 minutes 21 seconds ago Sunday, December 07 2025 Dec 7, 2025 December 07, 2025 3:09 PM December 07, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

TAMPA - The New Orleans Saints went into a rainy Raymond James Stadium on Sunday and left with a victory over a division rival.

The Saints used two second half rushing touchdowns from rookie quarterback Tyler Shough en route to a 24-20 win over Tampa Bay.

Shough was 13-for-20 for just 144 yards and an interception in the wet conditions, but had seven rushes for 55 yards and those two touchdowns. Overall, the Saints had 140 yards rushing on the afternoon.

New Orleans moves to 3-10 on the season. It’s the Saints' second road win over a divisional opponent this season.

