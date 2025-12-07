54°
Glen Oaks Magnet High School presents inaugural production of 'Black Nativity'

Saturday, December 06 2025
BATON ROUGE - Glen Oaks Magnet High School Theatrical Arts Department made history with its inaugural production of Langston Hughes' Black Nativity.

The production was a retelling of the birth of Jesus Christ through the eyes of an African American person. It consisted of music ranging from blues, gospel and Christmas music.

