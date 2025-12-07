LSU women's basketball cruises past UNO, LSU men crushed by Texas Tech

NEW ORLEANS - The LSU women's basketball team moved to 10-0 on the season Sunday, while the Tiger men's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season.

No. 5 LSU women's basketball 126, New Orleans 62

LSU has scored at least 100 points in nine of their ten games so far this season. Six Tigers scored in double figures on Sunday, with Kate Koval leading the way with 22 points.

LSU will play Louisiana Tech next Saturday, December 13 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

No. 19 Texas Tech 82, LSU men's basketball 58

The Red Raiders never trailed in Sunday's matchup, leading by 21 at the half before cruising to a 24-point win. The loss is LSU's first of the season. Dedan Thomas led the Tigers with 13 points. LSU only had 6 assists the entire game.

The 8-1 Tigers are back in action next Saturday, December 13 against SMU at Smoothie King Center.