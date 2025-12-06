Tulane tops North Texas 34-21 in American Conference title game for a likely CFP bid

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Outgoing Tulane coach Jon Sumrall will remain committed to two college football programs for at least a couple weeks longer — and couldn’t be happier about it.

Jake Retzlaff had two short touchdown runs, Jamauri McClure rushed for 121 yards and a score and Tulane beat North Texas 34-21 in the American Conference championship game Friday night — a victory that likely secured a College Football Playoff bid.

“Just excited for these guys,” Sumrall said about his players, “and selfishly grateful I get to work two jobs a little bit longer. I’m just cherishing every moment and trying to make sure I appreciate every interaction and every play.”

Since accepting an offer to coach at Florida last Sunday, Sumrall has said that if the Green Wave qualified for the 12-team CFP, he’d see that through to the end. As the non-power-conference team with the highest CFP ranking (No. 20) entering this weekend, Tulane (11-2) looked certain to receive a playoff bid.

“It’s an incredible opportunity we have in front of us and that’s all you can ask for, frankly in life,” Retzlaff said “I’m excited for this team.”

Chris Rogers returned an interception 35-yards for a touchdown for Tulane, which intercepted three passes and recovered two fumbles.

The loss could mark the end of the line for North Texas coach Eric Morris, who like Sumrall already had been hired away after leading the Mean Green to its first 11-win regular season. Morris will soon move on to Oklahoma State, but hasn’t yet ruled out coaching in UNT’s bowl game.

“Obviously, sad, just because this place has meant so much to me and my family,” Morris said, but added, “and really proud at the same time.”

Tulane safety Jack Tchienchou intercepted a tipped pass in the end zone when North Texas (11-2) had first and goal on the 2 in the third quarter — one of several highlights that included his forced fumble that Tulane recovered and his own recovery of the muffed punt. He was named the game’s most outstanding player.

“Surreal. It’s a blessing,” Tchienchou said. “We worked so hard to get to this position.”

North Texas trailed 31-7 after Rogers’ interception return — which was very close to being ruled a touchback because he lost the ball right as crossed the goal line. The call on the field of a touchdown was upheld, but North Texas didn’t fold, initiating a comeback bid with consecutive touchdown drives that took just 3:57 off the clock combined.

Drew Mestemaker capped the first with his 59-yard touchdown pass to Miles Coleman. Ashton Gray’s 9-yard touchdown run, followed by a 2-point conversion, pulled North Texas to 31-21 with 9:26 still to play.

But Tulane helped secured the victory with a 13-play drive that burned 6:29 and ended with Patrick Durkin’s 30-yard field goal.

“This offense is confident. We knew — we’re like, we’re going to win this game right now,” Retzlaff said. “We were going to make a drive they can’t come back from.”

North Texas, one of the nation’s most prolific offensive teams, led 7-0 after a 15-play opening drive capped by Mestemaker’s 10-yard scoring pass to tight end Tre Williams.

Tulane responded with a 16-play drive that included two fourth-down conversions, the second of them coming when Retzlaff ran for a 2-yard TD around the right end.

On North Texas’ next drive, Caleb Hawkins fumbled and appeared to injure his right shoulder on a big hit by Tchienchou after a short reception. Tulane’s LJ Green scooped the ball at the Tulane 29 and returned it to the North Texas 37.

McClure ran 30 yards on the next play, moving the pile for the last 10 before finally going down. He scored one play later.

“Jamauri is a relentlessly tough, physical runner,” Retzlaff said.

Tchienchou recovered his muffed punt late in the the second quater when the ball glanced off of North Texas’ Baron Tipton at the UNT 11.

That led to Retzlaff’s second fourth-down scoring run — this one a 1-yard sneak to make it 24-7 at halftime.

Takeaways

North Texas: Matching its usual production proved difficult in a cold rain on the road against a play-making Green Wave defense.

Tulane: By holding prolific North Texas to just one touchdown through most of the first three quarters and producing four turnovers, the defense played a major role in the victory.

Up next

North Texas: Prepares for what should be an attractive bowl bid. Texas assistant Neal Brown was hired Tuesday as Morris’ replacement.

Tulane: Awaits what is expected to be the Green Wave’s maiden CFP bid and looks to wrap up their search for Sumrall’s replacement.