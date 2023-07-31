WATCH: Scalise challenges fellow congressman to scooter race in US capitol

Photo: Twitter @SteveScalise

WASHINGTON- Representative Steve Scalise lightheartedly challenged Congressman Sam Johnson to a scooter race in our nation's capitol building Wednesday.

The Whip posted the video to his Twitter account on Wednesday.

I challenged @SamsPressShop to a scooter race.



Here's what happened next. pic.twitter.com/qcK2fZhRuu — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) November 8, 2017

The two are seen in the video racing around the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on scooters. Johnson chose to wear a helmet, while Scalise opted for a more daring approach.

The House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was injured in June when a shooter opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice. Although he returned to the Capitol in September, he is still recovering from his injuries.

