WATCH: Scalise challenges fellow congressman to scooter race in US capitol

5 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, November 08 2017 Nov 8, 2017 November 08, 2017 3:59 PM November 08, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington
Photo: Twitter @SteveScalise

WASHINGTON- Representative Steve Scalise lightheartedly challenged Congressman Sam Johnson to a scooter race in our nation's capitol building Wednesday.

The Whip posted the video to his Twitter account on Wednesday.

The two are seen in the video racing around the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on scooters. Johnson chose to wear a helmet, while Scalise opted for a more daring approach. 

The House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was injured in June when a shooter opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice. Although he returned to the Capitol in September, he is still recovering from his injuries.

Check out the video to see who wins.

