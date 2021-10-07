86°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Police officer narrowly pulls co-worker from path of oncoming vehicle
GATE CITY, Va. - Startling video captured the moment a police officer pulled a colleague from the path of an oncoming out-of-control vehicle.
The Gate City Police Department said two of its officers were responding to a wreck over the weekend on Highway 23 in Gate City. The two, identified as officers Matthew Stewart and Jessica McGraw, were standing next to a police unit discussing an issue involving one of the drivers' licenses.
While the officers were discussing the issue with the driver, another vehicle on the highway lost control and careened toward the officers and the police unit. Officer Stewart spotted the oncoming car and pulled McGraw away just in time for her to avoid being hit.
Trending News
No one was seriously hurt in the crash.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police officer narrowly pulls co-worker from path of oncoming vehicle
-
News 2 Geaux: Federal judge temporarily pauses Texas abortion ban
-
News 2 Geaux: Teen arrested with gun in booksack
-
Vehicle fire results in closure of Basin Bridge at Whiskey Bay early...
-
News 2 Geaux: La State Police helicopter damaged in emergency landing