WATCH: Police looking for driver who launched rented Tesla into the air

LOS ANGELES - A dangerous high-speed stunt involving a rented Tesla was captured on video, and now police are searching for the driver responsible.

The stunning video shows the vehicle speeding up a hill and then going airborne over an intersection before crashing back down onto the roadway. The vehicle appeared to sustain major damage on impact and then rolled into two parked vehicles.

Several people were waiting at the intersection and recorded the stunt on their phones. After the wreck, multiple people jumped out of the Tesla and climbed into another vehicle with some of the men who had been filming.

The wrecked vehicle was left behind at the scene.

"When I got out here everybody had left and there was just an abandoned Tesla still turned on smashed into the back of my car," Jordan Hook told ABC 7 Los Angeles. "Neighbors immediately started showing me videos of several Teslas that came down the hill following the one that jumped and crashed and they piled out of that crash."

Police said the driver will face hit-and-run charges whenever police find them.