WATCH: Officers narrowly save pilot from oncoming train after plane crashes onto railroad

Warning: Video contains graphic content

LOS ANGELES - Harrowing video shows police officers pulling a man from the wreckage of a small plane after it crash landed in the path of an oncoming passenger train. 

Body cameras captured the rescue on video, showing Los Angeles police officers dragging the bloodied man from the wreck mere seconds before it's hit by the train. 

The condition of the pilot, who was taken to a hospital for treatment, was not known as of Monday. City officials told KTLA the man appeared to have suffered minor injuries in the crash. 

