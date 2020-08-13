93°
WATCH: Officer narrowly rescues man in wheelchair from oncoming train

LODI, CA - Dramatic body cam video captured the moment a police officer in California pulled a man in a wheelchair out of the path of an oncoming train. 

Video released by the Lodi Police Department shows Officer Erika Urrea rolling up to the railroad tracks as the crossing arms folded down on the man, whose motorized wheelchair was stuck on the tracks.

Urrea is seen sprinting from her patrol car and dragging the man out of the wheelchair after it wouldn't budge off the tracks. The train struck the chair just moments after the man was narrowly pulled from its path. 

The 66-year-old man was later taken to a hospital for treatment. 

