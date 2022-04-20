56°
WATCH: Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome speaks about rampant violent crime across Baton Rouge

3 hours 12 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, April 19 2022 Apr 19, 2022 April 19, 2022 10:23 PM April 19, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome joins WBRZ to speak on violence across the city  after calling for 'Week of Peace.' 

