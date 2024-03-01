51°
WATCH: Mayor Broome visits 2une In; discusses challenger and weekend events in city
BATON ROUGE — Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome visited 2une In on Friday to discuss weekend events that include hazardous waste collection and business development.
While she was here, we also asked her about Ted James, a former state legislator who announced Thursday that he will run against her as she seeks a third term.
