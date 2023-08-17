Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Massive dust devil caught on video in Ascension Parish
GONZALES - A WBRZ viewer captured stunning video of a huge dust devil outside a restaurant in Ascension Parish this week.
The passerby caught the footage on a dashboard camera late Wednesday afternoon while driving down Burnside Avenue. Video shows the whirlwind towering over a nearby SUV and whipping around small pieces of debris in a parking lot.
No significant damage was reported.
The National Weather Service says dust devils typically range anywhere from 10 to 300 feet, with a rough height of 500 to 1,000 feet tall. They usually last only minutes before dissipating.
Dust devils are the result of strong "surface heating," typically where two different surfaces — like dirt and asphalt — meet. They often occur when the sky is clear and winds are light, allowing the ground to heat the low-lying air to much greater temperatures than the air above it. The hotter, less dense air then quickly rises through the cool air above, creating rotational forces that can form a dust devil.
