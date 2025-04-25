WATCH: Man's Twitter post leads to reunion of dog, owner amid Texas flooding

RUNGE, Tx. - A man's post on social media led to a heartwarming reunion between a dog and his owner on Monday after the two were separated during the destructive flooding in Texas.

Aaron Jayjack of Austin said he was gassing up his truck when the dog jumped into his vehicle. Rather than forcing the dog out, Jayjack took to Twitter to try and find the dog's rightful owner.

Found gas but picked up dog that jumped into jeep. Runge TX ... please help find owner #harvey #hurricaneharvey #lostpets @severestudios pic.twitter.com/UGvo4JRG1K — Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) August 26, 2017

In a series of videos posted Monday, Jayjack explained the situation and asked for others in the area to help out. In a matter of hours, Jayjack was put in contact with the dog's owner and the two arranged a meeting.

In the video, the dog can be seen leaping out of the vehicle to reunite with his owner. Jayjack and the man then briefly exchange words and wish each other good luck before going their separate ways.