72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Man's Twitter post leads to reunion of dog, owner amid Texas flooding

7 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Monday, August 28 2017 Aug 28, 2017 August 28, 2017 4:57 PM August 28, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

RUNGE, Tx. - A man's post on social media led to a heartwarming reunion between a dog and his owner on Monday after the two were separated during the destructive flooding in Texas.

Aaron Jayjack of Austin said he was gassing up his truck when the dog jumped into his vehicle. Rather than forcing the dog out, Jayjack took to Twitter to try and find the dog's rightful owner. 

In a series of videos posted Monday, Jayjack explained the situation and asked for others in the area to help out. In a matter of hours, Jayjack was put in contact with the dog's owner and the two arranged a meeting. 

Trending News

In the video, the dog can be seen leaping out of the vehicle to reunite with his owner. Jayjack and the man then briefly exchange words and wish each other good luck before going their separate ways.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days