WATCH: Man caught on camera stealing 'toy' from adult store in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A $100 reward is being offered by a Livingston Parish lingerie store to identify a man who stole an adult toy Wednesday.

Surveillance video at Frenzies shows an unknown man holding a "Banging Betty" while speaking to a worker next to a display case for a few minutes. Then he promptly exited the store without paying for the novelty item.

The man was wearing a yellow hat, long-sleeved black shirt and cargo shorts. Frenzies is asking anyone with information on his identity to call the store at (225) 523-7795.