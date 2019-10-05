WATCH: LSU superfan Colton Moore's big game day experience

BATON ROUGE - LSU superfan, Colton Moore, got the ultimate game day experience at Saturday's LSU game against Utah State.

The 9-year-old from Alabama got the ultimate VIP experience. He toured the stadium, hung out with players and best of all he spent most of his time by his favorite head coach's side.

As Colton walked the field with Coach O and his wife Kelly Orgeron Coach told Colton, "This is Death Valley where opponents' dreams come to die."

He even got to sing the alma mater with the team after the Tigers' big win against Utah 42-6.

But, the fun doesn't stop there. After the game, Colton was invited to celebrate in the locker room and sit in the post-game press conference. During Coach O's remarks he gave a little shout out to Colton introducing him to the whole room.

Safe to say Colton had the game day of a life-time and his smile shows it.

Colton's family says Moore has spina bifida and other medical needs that make it hard for him to travel. His dream to see his beloved LSU Tigers came to reality with the help of a GoFundMe started by a family friend.