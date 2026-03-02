80°
'Colossal Colon' at Ochsner Medical Complex allows residents to explore a colon from the inside
BATON ROUGE — The Ochsner Medical Complex on The Grove Boulevard opened a 20-foot-long walk-through "Colossal Colon" on Monday.
The inflated model allowed visitors to explore a colon from the inside while learning about how to detect early signs of colorectal cancer.
Louisiana ranks fifth in the United States for colorectal cancer deaths, according to a 2024 study by the Louisiana Department of Health.
LDH says regular screenings are one of the most important ways to prevent or detect colorectal cancer early.
