Pierre Part man arrested for allegedly beating woman, forcing her into his truck

2 hours 47 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, March 02 2026 Mar 2, 2026 March 02, 2026 11:58 AM March 02, 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PIERRE PART — A Pierre Part man was arrested after he allegedly beat a woman and forced her into his truck against her will.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, Josh Domangue, 24, got into an argument with a woman during which he became violent on Saturday night. Deputies said Domangue physically attacked the woman before putting her in his truck. 

Domangue was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on a domestic-violence-related charge. His bond was set at $10,000. 

