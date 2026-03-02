80°
Latest Weather Blog
Low-flying helicopters conducting magnetic surveys in Livingston and St. Helena parishes
LIVINGSTON — Residents in Livingston Parish may notice low-flying helicopters conducting magnetic surveys over the next few weeks.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Xcalibur Multiphysics will be flying airborne mapping surveys through mid-April in Livingston and St. Helena parishes to identify abandoned oil wells in the region.
The helicopters involved in the surveys record Earth's magnetic field with onboard sensors to detect oil well casings.
Trending News
The surveys will be conducted at low altitudes, about 82 feet above the ground. The helicopters' flight paths have been modified to avoid flying directly over houses and structures in the area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
TABLE FOR 2: City Pork continues to redefine BBQ in the Capital...
-
U.S. military says death toll from Iran operation has risen to include...
-
Funeral arrangements announced for former LSU, Louisiana Tech wide receiver Devonta Lee
-
LSU Tiger Girl Sianna Armstrong recovering from facial reconstruction surgery following car...
-
Sigma Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta hosting 5th annual Crimson River 5K/10K...
Sports Video
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game
-
Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern
-
Southern basketball splits doubleheader with Bethune-Cookman