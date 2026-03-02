LSU Tiger Girl Sianna Armstrong recovering from facial reconstruction surgery following car crash

SHREVEPORT — LSU Tiger Girl Sianna Armstrong is recovering after being involved in a crash in Shreveport on Feb. 17, with her family saying that she underwent a 15-hour facial reconstruction surgery.

Armstrong was visiting her family in Dallas to celebrate her upcoming 20th birthday during Mardi Gras break. However, the visit ended in a call from the Greenwood Police Department after Armstrong was involved in a crash on I-20 while driving back to LSU's campus.

"We literally just jumped in the car, just jumped in the car," Armstrong's mother said. "And at the halfway point, going through East Texas, Officer K had reached out to us. You can imagine in that moment of just uncertainty, all you know is that she's alive. And we're 3 hours away."

Armstrong's surgery, which happened on Friday, Feb. 20, will be continued with another operation on March 6. According to Chase Marrier, her stepfather, she will receive an orbital floor implant in her right eye during the surgery on March 6.

"This procedure is a crucial step in her recovery and is expected to significantly improve her comfort and overall quality of life," Marrier said.

Her family created a GoFundMe to aid with medical expenses.

"She will dance again. No matter how difficult the situation is," Armstrong's mother said. "We're already a strong family. We get through obstacles."