WATCH: LSU's Jayden Daniels hits Heisman pose, puts up historic performance versus Florida

1 hour 19 minutes 25 seconds ago Sunday, November 12 2023 Nov 12, 2023 November 12, 2023 1:52 PM November 12, 2023 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Watch LSU commemorate multiple national champions amidst a historic game from quarterback Jayden Daniels in LSU's 52-35 win over the Florida Gators.

