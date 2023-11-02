53°
WATCH: LSU and Flau'jae Johnson finish exhibition play with strong scoring

Thursday, November 02 2023
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Flau'jae Johnson, Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese contributed to a strong night of scoring in their last exhibition game in a 121-36 win over Loyola (N.O.).

See the best moments from behind the scenes of Wednesday night's win.

