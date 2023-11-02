53°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: LSU and Flau'jae Johnson finish exhibition play with strong scoring
BATON ROUGE - Flau'jae Johnson, Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese contributed to a strong night of scoring in their last exhibition game in a 121-36 win over Loyola (N.O.).
See the best moments from behind the scenes of Wednesday night's win.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Crews battle fire at vacant Glen Oaks Middle School campus
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Kamryn Hill
-
BRPD chief interviews continue, committee hopes to narrow list to five by...
-
Parents in an uproar as school board pushes last-minute redistricting proposal
-
High-ranking trooper who was present during Ronald Greene's deadly arrest now expected...