WATCH: Local mom convinced kids they're going back to school on April 1

BATON ROUGE - A parent used April Fools' Day as an opportunity to mess with her kids and find some much needed levity.

Lanie Pearson shared a video Tuesday showing her kids ready for their first day back at school. What they didn't realize is that school are staying closed statewide until at least April 13 because of the coronavirus.

You can check out their reactions in the video.

Happy April Fools' Day! Stay safe everyone!