WATCH LIVE: Opening statements from Wednesday's Senate Impeachment Trial

House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff speaks during impeachment proceedings in the Senate Photo: ABC News

WASHINGTON - On Wednesday afternoon, lawmakers return to the Senate to begin what may amount to six days of opening statements.

The statements begin at 12 Noon (CST)

After opening arguments begin Wednesday, senators will have a chance to ask questions, which will probably take place early next week.

They've been given 16 hours for this. Once this is completed, the focus will shift to the key issue of new witnesses and evidence.

Democrats want to hear from key White House aides who worked closely with Mr. Trump, including acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

So far, Republicans have blocked their attempts.

The President has been accused of seeking help from Ukraine's government in an effort to get re-elected in November.

He's also been accused of refusing to allow White House staff to testify at the impeachment hearings last year, an action that House Democrats labeled as obstruction of Congress.

The Senate is hearing the case as a result of the Democratic-led House's vote to impeach President Trump on Dec. 18.