WATCH: Hammer-swinging burglar botches break-in attempt

4 hours 3 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, June 28 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

AMITE - Deputies are looking for a man caught on camera trying to break into a convenience store using a hammer.

The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office shared surveillance footage showing the shirtless culprit walking up to The Three Stooges store on US 51 in Amite and smashing the glass entrance. In that video, the man swung the hammer several times but ran off just seconds later when he failed to get inside.

The suspect was wearing dark-colored basketball shorts and a gray shirt wrapped around his head.

Anyone with information should call authorities at 1-800-554-5245.

