WATCH: EBR Mayor addresses public regarding progress in local fight against COVID

BATON ROUGE - As of Thursday (Jan. 14) morning, East Baton Rouge Parish is reporting a total of just over 25,000 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 582 confirmed COVID-related deaths since the pandemic appeared in Louisiana last Spring.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and community partners addressed the public regarding the current state of COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. from the River Center Branch Library on North Boulevard in downtown Baton Rouge.

Mayor Broome said if compliance does not improve in the near future, reverting to Phase 1 is "not out of the question."

The mayor says unless trends continue, East Baton Rouge Parish will remain in Phase 2.