WATCH: Dog, owner reunited after pet stolen with truck in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Though Sheriff's deputies are still looking for a vehicle that was stolen in East Baton Rouge with the owner's pet still inside, the pet has been found.

The owner of a dog named 'Honey' took to Facebook Wednesday (Jan. 13) with the good news: A good Samaritan found and returned the dog earlier in the morning. See video at the top of this story to watch the reunion.

"Oh my god, she went ballistic. She was extremely excited," said owner Joe Gibson who picked up Honey early Wednesday morning.

An employee at Carey's Body Shop on Plank Rd. spotted Honey on a nearby porch. She was scared and timid. The employee recognized Honey after seeing her on the news the night before, so he called the Gibson's attorney who alerted the family. The family awarded the employee $1,000.

"It's really gratifying and humbling to know that there's still good people in the world who care," said Sarah Gibson, Joe's wife.

The stolen truck is still unaccounted for.

Family members said the vehicle was taken Tuesday at a RaceTrac gas station on Essen Lane. Honey was inside.

"I got a pack of cigarettes and a coke. I paid and walked out," said Joe. "There was one person in line ahead of me, which didn't take a second. I wasn't in the store a minute, a minute and a half."

The keys were inside the truck when it was stolen.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirmed it is investigating the theft and working to locate the stolen truck.