54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Crowd goes wild for 98-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor

2 years 3 weeks 5 days ago Monday, November 27 2017 Nov 27, 2017 November 27, 2017 6:37 PM November 27, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

OAKLAND, CA - A 98-year-old veteran and survivor of the infamous attack on Pearl Harbor show he still had energy to spare as he was honored at a football game this past weekend.

Mickey Ganitch served in the Navy during World War II, as well as the Korean War, and was crew member of the USS Pennsylvania when the Japanese attacked on Dec. 7, 1941. Ganitch was a bit of a football player himself. He and the rest of the USS Pennsylvania crew were set to take on the crew of the USS Arizona on the day of the attack.

Gaynitch was on hand Sunday to congratulate Navy enlistees at halftime. He also took the opportunity to show that he still has a bit of athleticism left in him.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days