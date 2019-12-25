WATCH: Crowd goes wild for 98-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor

OAKLAND, CA - A 98-year-old veteran and survivor of the infamous attack on Pearl Harbor show he still had energy to spare as he was honored at a football game this past weekend.

Mickey Ganitch served in the Navy during World War II, as well as the Korean War, and was crew member of the USS Pennsylvania when the Japanese attacked on Dec. 7, 1941. Ganitch was a bit of a football player himself. He and the rest of the USS Pennsylvania crew were set to take on the crew of the USS Arizona on the day of the attack.

Gaynitch was on hand Sunday to congratulate Navy enlistees at halftime. He also took the opportunity to show that he still has a bit of athleticism left in him.