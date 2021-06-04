WATCH: Coast Guard works with locals to rescue five boaters from waters near Hopedale

HOPEDALE - Members of the US Coast Guard Cutter Mako were among those who came to the rescue of five stranded boaters in a vessel that had crashed in a body of water near Hopedale on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, the Coast Guard indicated that five people had been traveling in a small boat when their vessel encountered powerful waves and crashed, becoming pinned on the rocks from the Black Bay side.

The Coast Guard worked with Sea Tow New Orleans and an individual named Captain Gary to rescue those on board the damaged vessel.

Officials say all five boaters were safely recovered.