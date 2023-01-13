WATCH: Coach Kim Mulkey helps LSU vet school release rehabilitated bald eagle

BATON ROUGE - LSU's superstar women's basketball coach, Kim Mulkey, joined the LSU Veterinary School Friday to release a bald eagle that spent nearly two months in the university's care.

The bird, which had been rescued from what the school described as a bald eagle "fight club," arrived at the vet school Nov. 19. As a result of its injuries, vets had to amputate one of the animal's toes.

"This eagle is gonna do just fine with an amputated toe, and we tested that out by ensuring that it could eat the foods we were providing it," Professor of Zoological Medicine

Mark Mitchell said.

The bird was released along the Mississippi River levee just west of the vet school.

Mitchell added that the vet school was appreciative for Coach Mulkey joining the event and helping raise awareness of the work going on at the college.

"A lot of people don't even realize we exist, so when the coach was so excited to come help and join with this, recognizing we're here and making sure everyone in this community knows about this vet school... It allows us to grow and be our best and continue to share this excellence with this state, the country and abroad," Mitchell said.

The school says wildlife cases can be dropped off at the LSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.